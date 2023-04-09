Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a worshipper at a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
A release issued by York Regional Police Sunday said Toronto resident Sharan Karunakaran, 28, was located and arrested shortly after midnight on Friday.
On Thursday, officers responded to a call for a disturbance at a mosque on Denison Street in Markham, Ont., the release states. Witnesses reported that a male suspect, now alleged to be Karunakaran, had attended the mosque in a vehicle and drove directly at one of the worshippers, yelling threats and religious slurs. The suspect drove dangerously in the parking lot before leaving the property, police said.
Karunakaran has been charged with one count of uttering threats, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of dangerous driving. The charges have not been proven in court.
The accused was held for a bail hearing. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 11 in Newmarket, Ont.
On Saturday, local Member of Parliament and Federal Trade Minister Mary Ng says she was “deeply disturbed” to learn of the alleged attack.
Federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen also issued a statement on the attack.
“I am deeply saddened by the hate motivated attack that took place outside of the Islamic Society of Markham on April 6th, during the holy month of Ramadan,” the minister, who also serves as MP for York-South Weston, wrote.
“The rise of Islamophobia motivated attacks is deeply concerning [and] we must stand up against it. We will not let hate win.”
The Islamic Society of Markham says it plans to hold a news conference Monday to provide more details.
The investigation, conducted by York Regional Police’s District Criminal Investigation Bureau in conjunction with the Intelligence Unit and Hate Crime Unit, is ongoing. Police say they are concerned there may be additional victims and, if so, are encouraging them to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
With files from The Canadian Press.
