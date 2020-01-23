TORONTO -- A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery that took place earlier this week in Brampton.

Police said a 23-year-old man from Toronto was approached by the suspect in the area of Mayfield and Airport roads on Tuesday. The suspect robbed the victim of his personal property as well as a quantity of money, police said.

The suspect also allegedly brandished an Uzi replica gun at the time of the robbery.

Police said the victim suffered no physical injuries.

The suspect has since been identified as Jahsun Taylor of Brampton.

Police said members of Peel Regional Police’s 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau, with assistance from the Tactical and K9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a Brampton address on Wednesday.

At that time, police said they located property belonging to the victim as well as the replica firearm.

Jahsun has been charged with robbery with a firearm, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3410. Information can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.