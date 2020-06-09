TORONTO -- An arrest has been made in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two women in North York in May.

Investigators say the incidents occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard on the night of May 20.

According to police, between 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. a man approached two women in the area and sexually assaulted them.

He was spotted fleeing the area on a bicycle southbound on Faywood Boulevard.

Police say the suspect was later identified as 23-year-old Marlon Cornejo.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with seven counts of sexual assault.

Police say he was released on bail on June 5.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.