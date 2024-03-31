TORONTO
    • Man arrested following break-and-enter at Etobicoke business

    Toronto police
    An arrest has been made following a break-and-enter in the north Etobicoke on Friday night.

    According to police, six suspects attended a business in the Humberline Drive and Albion Road area. Upon forcing entry into the business, they allegedly began damaging property and attempted to steal a piece of heavy machinery.

    Police say that when they arrived, at approximately 4:35 p.m., one person was arrested, and the remaining five people fled the scene, leaving the machinery behind.

    The suspects fleeing the scene sparked a police pursuit, leading to a cruiser being struck by the driver of a noninvolved vehicle at the intersection of Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West.

    The officer sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The other driver, a 61-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

    As a result, the province’s police watchdog invoked its mandate, which often happens when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

    The accused, arrested on Friday, has been identified as 33-year-old Hassam Syed of Toronto. He has been charged with numerous counts, including break-and-enter with intent, disguise with intent and mischief damage to property over $5,000, among others. Syed appeared in court on Saturday at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

