TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person seriously injured in Ajax stabbing

    Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Ajax on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Chopper24) Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Ajax on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Chopper24)
    Share

    One person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition following a stabbing in Ajax Thursday afternoon.

    Durham Regional Police say it occurred in the area of Bayly Street East and Burcher Road, east of Harwood Avenue South.

    No suspect information have been released.

    The circumstances surrounding what led to the stabbing are unknown.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News