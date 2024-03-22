TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man and woman in their 80s dead after collision in Hamilton

    Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Hamilton on Friday, March 22, 2024. Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Hamilton on Friday, March 22, 2024.
    Share

    Two elderly people are dead after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Hamilton Friday morning.

    Hamilton police said they were called to Highway 52, south of Powerline Road, at 10:45 a.m. for a crash involving a black Ford Focus and a white Chevrolet Impala.

    The occupants of the Impala, a man and a woman in their 80s, were pronounced dead as a result of the collision, police said.

    Meanwhile, a woman in her 50s, the lone occupant of the Focus, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    Police said a significant portion of Highway 52 and Powerline Road would remain closed for the investigation.

    Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at 905-546-4753 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News