Man and woman in their 80s dead after collision in Hamilton

Two elderly people are dead after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Hamilton Friday morning.

Hamilton police said they were called to Highway 52, south of Powerline Road, at 10:45 a.m. for a crash involving a black Ford Focus and a white Chevrolet Impala.

The occupants of the Impala, a man and a woman in their 80s, were pronounced dead as a result of the collision, police said.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 50s, the lone occupant of the Focus, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police said a significant portion of Highway 52 and Powerline Road would remain closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at 905-546-4753 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.