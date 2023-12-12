Man allegedly spraypaints antisemitic graffiti at 2 TTC stations
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly spraypainted antisemitic graffiti at two TTC subway stations, and are investigating it as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
The first incident occurred in the early morning on Oct. 28, shortly after 12:35 a.m. at Finch Station, Toronto police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
Officers said a man allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on a wall near the station’s bus loop.
About 15 minutes later, at York Mills Station, police said another similar incident occurred, with the hateful graffiti being tagged on a wall at the station.
Police describe the suspect as being 20 to 25 years old. At the time he was wearing glasses, a black face mask, a black “Carhartt” hooded sweater with white lettering on the left sleeve, a black baseball hat, black pants, black shoes and carrying a grey backpack.
Officers ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3506 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
