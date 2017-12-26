Man allegedly pulls gun on victim in Yorkdale Mall parking garage
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 1:30PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 26, 2017 2:17PM EST
Toronto Police are investigating a report of a man allegedly pulling a gun on another man at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the call came in at 12:48 p.m. after a person told the mall’s security that a man allegedly pulled a gun on him in the underground parking lot.
No injuries are reported.
Police say they’re working with the mall’s security personnel for this investigation.
Police describe the suspect as a male.