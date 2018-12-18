

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for an Edmonton man who allegedly broke into a Crescent Town family’s home and sprayed a mother and her children with a fire extinguisher.

On Friday evening, police say the man walked into an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road, grabbed a fire extinguisher and broke into a unit in the building.

The man reportedly walked up to a bedroom door and discharged the fire extinguisher, spraying the woman and her two kids.

He fled the building before police arrived.

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Edmonton resident Joshua Lenz and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Lenz is wanted for several charges, including assault with a weapon, break and enter, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and theft under $5,000.

Police describe him as five-feet-11 inches tall, 165 pounds with short light brown hair, a light beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a grey puffy jacket, dark pants with a white stripe down the side and light-coloured footwear.

Lenz also has a distinct tattoo of a spider web on his right hand.

Police say Lenz is considered to be violent and dangerous, and urge anyone who spots him to keep their distance and call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.