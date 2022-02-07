A 22-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Mississauga residence and then struck two unmarked police vehicles while attempting to evade arrest in Etobicoke.

Police say that the vehicle was taken from a residence in the area of Trelawny Circle and Forest Park Drive at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday.

They say that investigators then located the occupied vehicle in the area of Netherly Drive and Burtonwood Crescent in Etobicoke a short time later.

It is alleged that the driver attempted to flee but struck two unmarked police vehicles.

He then tried to get away on foot but was taken into custody, police say.

A suspect, identified as Gursimranpreet Singh, is now charged with possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to look for the driver of a second vehicle that they say was also involved in the incident.

It is alleged that driver struck an officer while attempting to flee the scene in Etobicoke, causing them to sustain minor injuries.

Police say that the suspect was driving a red vehicle but have not provided any further description.

“Investigators are encouraging the driver to consult with a lawyer and turn themselves in to police,” Peel Regional Police said in a news release issued on Monday afternoon.