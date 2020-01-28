Man accused of recording woman getting dressed after free massage in Toronto
Emilio Guglietta, 52, is seen in this image. (Toronto Police Service)
TORONTO -- A 52-year-old man accused of recording a woman getting dressed after she received a free massage in Toronto that was offered through Facebook has been charged.
According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman responded to an online advertisement for a free massage at New Age Healing Centre, located near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West, on Saturday afternoon.
The massage was being offered by a business called Healing Spa, police said.
The woman attended the massage parlour and received a massage from a man. At the time, investigators said, she discovered an “electronic device recording her as she dressed.”
A suspect, identified by police at Brampton resident Emilio Guglietta, has been charged with one count of voyeurism in connection with the investigation.
“Investigators have executed a search warrant on a home in Brampton,” police said in a news release. “Electronic and computer equipment have been seized.”
“Police believe that there may be more victims.”
An image of Guglietta was released by police on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).