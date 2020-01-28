TORONTO -- A 52-year-old man accused of recording a woman getting dressed after she received a free massage in Toronto that was offered through Facebook has been charged.

According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman responded to an online advertisement for a free massage at New Age Healing Centre, located near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West, on Saturday afternoon.

The massage was being offered by a business called Healing Spa, police said.

The woman attended the massage parlour and received a massage from a man. At the time, investigators said, she discovered an “electronic device recording her as she dressed.”

A suspect, identified by police at Brampton resident Emilio Guglietta, has been charged with one count of voyeurism in connection with the investigation.

“Investigators have executed a search warrant on a home in Brampton,” police said in a news release. “Electronic and computer equipment have been seized.”

“Police believe that there may be more victims.”

0128 07:00 Man Arrested In Voyeurism Invst, Emilio Guglietta, 52, Now Chrgd https://t.co/V9SWqKqitU — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 28, 2020

An image of Guglietta was released by police on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).