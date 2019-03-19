

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An elderly man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 79-year-old woman was found dead at a residence in Etobicoke on Monday.

Toronto police said they were called to 57 Widdicombe Hill Boulevard, near Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, around 8:25 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an elderly woman unconscious and not breathing. She was suffering from “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

The woman, who police have identified as Helen Fronczak, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Larry Fronczak, 80, has been charged in connection with the incident. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police have not stated the relationship with the victim and the accused.