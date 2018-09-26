

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries in a Scarborough hit-and-run on Wednesday night.

The collision took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East just before 9 p.m., according to Toronto paramedics.

The pedestrian was taken from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for their injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene and was last seen heading eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East. No description of the vehicle or driver has been provided.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.