

Rachael D'Amore and Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A friend has identified a 61-year-old man who was struck and killed while walking through a Scarborough crosswalk Wednesday as a gentle giant who loved spending time with his grandsons.

Jack Miehm was crossing St. Clair Avenue East near Jeanette Street shortly after 7 a.m. when he was struck by a speeding black Chrysler minivan that subsequently took off, leaving the critically injured pedestrian on the roadway.

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital but he did not survive.

Thursday morning, police released a video clip that shows a pedestrian standing on the sidewalk, possibly waiting for a light, before starting to walk across. The man takes several steps forward and the eastbound mini-van comes into view. Though the video does not show the collision, it does show that the vehicle did not slow or stop after the impact.

CTV News Toronto obtained extended video footage of the collision from a neighbour, showing that the pedestrian waited about 45 seconds before crossing the street.

“It’s pretty upsetting,” Steve Blankley said. “He was sitting there waiting for the light to turn.”

Blankley said that he heard the collision and rushed outside. Two vehicles pulled over to help the victim while another made a U-turn to follow the mini-van, he said.

Police previously said there was “absolutely no doubt” the driver was aware of the crash.

The surveillance video was released by police Thursday in hopes it will motivate new witnesses to come forward.

“That’s what we’re trying to employ – (the video) also shows people there,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24.

“We haven’t spoken to everybody. We know there were folks there that saw something, even a little minor piece, even if they don’t think they saw something, they might’ve.”

Neighbours and friends of Miehm are still reeling from the incident. One area resident said that Miehm was a retired contractor who had a big heart.

“He’s a friend. He’s not just a a neighbour,” the neighbour said. “He looked at life always with a glass half-full philosophy. It’s just a really sad day.”

A man who identified himself as Miehm’s best friend called him a gentle giant who loved spending time with his two adult children and his grandkids.

Investigators believe there may be more “potentially critical” information and video out there and are urging people to be vigilant.

“I think a lot of the times people change their behaviours, their conscience gets to them. Maybe they’ve said something to somebody, sent a text message or something. In that moment, it is like a fingerprint behind left behind,” Moore said.

“That’s the stuff we’re looking for.”

Second hit-and-run in Scarborough

That same day, about 14 hours later, Toronto police responded to a second hit-and-run in Scarborough.

A pedestrian walking near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East shortly before 9 p.m. was struck by a vehicle that took off after the crash.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but their condition later deteriorated, and they are now considered to be in life-threatening condition.

The dark-coloured SUV involved was last seen heading eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East.

Moore emphasized the need for information from eyewitnesses in cases like these.

“Failing to remain at the scene of collisions is something we cannot tolerate,” he said. “The faster we can get the person and vehicle identified, the better it will be for the community.”

Anyone with information about either case is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.