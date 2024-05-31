Blue Jays unveil new jerseys at launch party in downtown Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled their newest jersey design at a release party on King Street West Thursday night.

The designs, dubbed 'Night Mode,' were released as part of the City Connect partnership between the MLB and Nike. The collaboration saw new uniforms produced for each team meant to reflect the cultural aspect of their home city. The Jays' features the Toronto skyline and the CN Tower across the chest.

“I thought it was awesome,” George Springer told reporters while walking the ‘blue carpet’ on Thursday night. “I think it fits who we are.”

Speaking to the navy blue colour scheme, Springer said there were “so many colours” the team could have gone with. “But I like the night mode style.”

George Springer speaks to reporters at a release party for the Toronto Blue Jays' City Connect jerseys on Thursday night alongside wife Charlise Castro.

The event, held at Lavelle, featured a musical performance by Canadian electronic duo Keys and Krates, and saw each attendee take home a free Jays City Connect hat and customizable jersey.

Across the chest of the jerseys, seen above, is the Toronto skyline and the CN Tower, can be seen above. The new uniforms feature a colour scheme of navy blue and red. It's the first time the Jays will sport a dark base since 2011.

It wasn’t just current players in attendance, either – former Blue Jays Edwin Encarnación and José Bautista were also in attendance. In a video shared to X by the Jays, Bautista took the opportunity to dance alongside first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at a photo booth station.

"I love them," Bautista said of the jerseys at the event. "I think it's going to bring the city together, and it's going to be good luck."

When asked what he thought of the new designs, Guerrero said he too approved.

“My favourite colour is pink. You can put red and pink together. That’s why I like it.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. speaks to the reporters on Thursday evening.

Shortstop Bo Bichette also offered his stamp of approval.

“It’s cool – I’ve always wanted to wear a black jersey – well, it’s not black, it’s navy but I’ve always wanted to wear a dark jersey,”Bichette said in response to the reveal. “You want to represent the city, right? So it’s got the skyline, which is cool.”

When asked about the anticipation around the jersey, heightened by a leak earlier this week, Pitcher Kevin Gausman said it’s been a challenge keeping the design a secret.

“Oh, everyone’s [been asking me] like, ‘What’s the colour? What’s the theme?’ I just left them all hanging,” he said.

Pitcher Kevin Gausman stops on the 'blue carpet' at the Jay's City Connect release party in Toronto on Thursday, May 31. (Abby O'Brien)

While the event marked a celebration for the Jays, manager John Schneider remains focused.

“Being as connected to this city as I am, as a lot of guys are here, it's a pretty cool night," Schneider told reporters. "But I'm just trying to win as many games as we can. I don't really care what we wear or how we're doing it."

Manager John Schneider poses for a photograph alongside wife Jessy Schneider.

The jerseys will make their in-field debut at Friday night’s game against the Pirates in Toronto, kicking off a seven-game homestand for the Jays.

It will mark the first time the team has sported a dark base design since 2011.

The Toronto Blue Jays' new City Connect jerseys are seen above. (Abby O'Brien)