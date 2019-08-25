

Joshua Freeman and Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Humber Summit area early this morning.

The victim was found without vital signs near Toryork Drive and Weston Road, near Finch Avenue, shortly after 5 a.m.

Police said they went to the scene after receiving a call about a male who had been shot.

First responders tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Det. Sgt. Terry Browne told reporters at the scene that the victim is a 46-year-old man from Toronto.

Browne said the victim sustained a single gunshot wound.

Police believe there was a large party with at least 100 people in the area when the shooting happened.

However, Browne said that given the number of people during the shooting, the calls they have received are both "disturbing and disappointing"

"What's extremely disturbing to our me and our officers is that not a single person contacted us," said Browne.

"You have a moral obligation to do what is expected within a community. "

Browne said they need to public's assistance in order to determine the motive of the shooting.