Man, 24, charged in connection with Scarborough carjacking
A 24-year-old man is facing numerous charges following a carjacking in Scarborough on Friday, Toronto police say.
It happened at around 3 a.m. in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Consumers Road.
Officers said a man was driving his car when it got rear-ended by another vehicle. When the man pulled over, police say four masked suspects exited their vehicle and approached him.
One of the masked men allegedly forced the victim's door open, demanded his car and assaulted him.
Police say the victim was physically removed from his vehicle and robbed of his personal items. They did not disclose what was stolen.
Officers added that two of the masked men drove off in the victim's car while the other two took off in their own vehicle.
The victim sustained minor injuries as a result.
The Provincial Car Jacking Task Force (PCJTF) took over the investigation and found both vehicles in Brampton.
Toronto police say the PCJTF conducted a "high-risk takedown" at around 3:30 p.m., with the stolen vehicle speeding away.
The driver of the other vehicle ran, but PCJTF officers arrested him after running after him.
Officers said the stolen vehicle was recovered in Toronto and sent for forensic examination.
As a result, 24-year-old Marsih Mohamed, of Whitby, Ont., is facing numerous charges including, but not limited to, robbery with violence, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The charges have not been tested in court.
The investigation is ongoing.
So far police have not released any information about the other suspects.
