

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old man is facing several counts of attempted murder in connection with five separate shootings in the city over the past month.

Police say the first shooting occurred at around 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of Rathburn Road and The West Mall.

A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were standing in the hallway of a building when police say a man armed with a gun approached the building from outside and began to shoot multiple rounds and the pair inside.

The male victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the girl was not injured.

One week later, police say another shooting was reported at around 3:10 p.m. in the area of Finch and Islington avenues.

A 47-year-old man was standing outside a building when a man with a gun approached him and shot him.

In the same area on Jan. 20, police say a 20-year-old man was walking at around 4:30 p.m. when a man got out of a vehicle and began to open fire.

The next day, again in the area of Islington and Finch avenues, police say a man and a four-year-old girl were sitting in a parked car at around 3:30 p.m. when an armed suspect began to shoot at them

The man and the girl were not injured following the incident.

Just hours later, police say the suspect struck again, shooting at a 19-year-old man walking in the area of Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive.

Investigators say the suspect was in a vehicle when he stopped beside the man walking in the neighbourhood and rolled down his window.

Police allege that the man in the vehicle produced a gun and began shooting at the other man before fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, the same man, identified as 20-year-old Brampton resident Adam Abdi, has been charged in connection with all five shootings.

He was arrested on Monday, police say.

He is facing numerous charges, including seven counts of attempted murder, five counts of possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm, and five counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life, or prevent arrest.