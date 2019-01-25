

CTV News Toronto





The discovery of a man’s body in Pickering is now being investigated as a homicide, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a wooded area just north of Pine Ridge Secondary School, near Liverpool Road North, around 7:30 a.m. after a woman walking her two dogs came across the body.

“Officers located the deceased male with obvious signs of trauma,” police said in a news release issued Friday evening.

Police have identified the victim as 24-year-old Nicholas Samaroo of Pickering.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Few other details have been provided about the investigation at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.