TORONTO
Toronto

Male youth in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of moving GO train and falling: police

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after him and three other youths climbed on top of the GO train early Sunday morning on April 21, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after him and three other youths climbed on top of the GO train early Sunday morning on April 21, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
Share

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police say that the boy was with three other youths at the time, all of which went onto the roof of the train while it was in motion after boarding it. The train was heading eastbound from Union Station when one of the youths came into contact with a stationary object and fell off of the roof.

Police say that the three other youths then returned inside the train and called 9-1-1 at 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy has been transported to hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News