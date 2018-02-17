

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a male is in custody after he was allegedly seen walking through the Eaton Centre with a gun on Saturday evening.

Toronto police say Eaton Centre mall security contacted them at 7:39 p.m. after they allegedly spotted a male walking with a group and displaying a gun.

Other callers reported to police seeing the suspect at Shuter and Richmond streets prior to his entry into the mall.

Police say security guards followed the suspect to TTC’s Dundas Station where police arrived and detained the suspect.

The TTC said trains on Line 1 turned back at Union and Bloor-Yonge stations until 8:05 p.m. as a result.