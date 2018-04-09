

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Monday night.

The incident took place in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and McCowan Road at around 10 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and said they located one male victim. The victim's age is not yet known.

No information on any possible suspects in this case has been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.