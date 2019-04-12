Male pedestrian suffers head injury after being struck downtown
Police are seen at Jarvis and Richmond streets on April 12 for a pedestrian struck by an SUV. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 5:23AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 12, 2019 5:24AM EDT
A male pedestrian reportedly suffered a head injury after he was struck while crossing Jarvis Street in downtown Toronto early Friday morning.
Police said they were called to Jarvis Street at Richmond Street East after 3 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
They arrived to find a male suffering from what appeared to be a head injury.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police say the driver of the SUV involved remained at the scene.
The intersection opened to traffic by 4:30 a.m.