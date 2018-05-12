Male motorcyclist seriously hurt after striking tree in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 5:24PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 12, 2018 5:26PM EDT
A male motorcyclist is in serious condition in hospital after striking a tree in central Mississauga on Saturday evening.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Central Parkway East and Rathburn Road at 4:41 p.m. for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find a male, who paramedics described as being in his 30s, suffering from injuries.
He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment.
Paramedics said it appeared his motorbike struck a tree.
The corner of Rathburn Road and Central Parkway East was closed for a period of time to allow for cleanup and an investigation.