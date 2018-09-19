

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 20s has been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting outside of a Toronto Public Library in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Toronto police said they responded to the area of Finch Avenue and Tobermory Drive at around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of shots fired nearby.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male victim suffering from serious injuries. He was subsequently taken to hospital from the scene by Toronto paramedics.

According to investigators, three black male suspects were seen fleeing from the public library westbound on foot after the gunfire rang out but no further descriptions have been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.