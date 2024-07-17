Male has critical injuries after daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood
A male is being rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a daytime shooting in a Brampton neighbourhood.
It happened at around 9:25 a.m. on Inder Heights Drive, which is in the vicinity of Mayfield and Kennedy roads.
Aerial footage from the scene shows a grey truck with multiple visible bullet holes parked outside a home.
There are also at least 20 evidence markers visible in the street in front of the home.
Police say that a suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
So far no suspect descriptions have been provided.
This is a breaking news story. More updates to follow.
Evidence markers are seen outside a Brampton home on July 17.
