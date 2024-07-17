TORONTO
Toronto

Male has critical injuries after daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood

A bullet-riddled truck is seen outside a Brampton home on July 17. A bullet-riddled truck is seen outside a Brampton home on July 17.
A male is being rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a daytime shooting in a Brampton neighbourhood.

It happened at around 9:25 a.m. on Inder Heights Drive, which is in the vicinity of Mayfield and Kennedy roads.

Aerial footage from the scene shows a grey truck with multiple visible bullet holes parked outside a home.

There are also at least 20 evidence markers visible in the street in front of the home. 

Police say that a suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

So far no suspect descriptions have been provided.

This is a breaking news story. More updates to follow.

Evidence markers are seen outside a Brampton home on July 17.

    BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

    Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County

Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.

