3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 sends six to hospital
One person is facing charges after six people were taken to hospital, including two children, in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Toronto late Tuesday night.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound collector lanes of the busy highway, west of Avenue Road, Ontario Provincial Police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported five people from the collision. One adult patient was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition, while four others were taken to a local hospital to be assessed. Two of those patients were kids, paramedics said.
The crash shut down the westbound collector lanes for several hours between Avenue and Allen roads. Those lanes, as well as the surrounding ramps have since reopened.
OPP said a 39-year-old man from Toronto who was driving one of the vehicles is now facing a careless driving charge, as well as a charge for driving while prohibited under the criminal code. His vehicle has been impounded for 45 days and he is scheduled to make a court appearance to face the charges at a later date, police said.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Dufferin Grove house fire leaves 1 person dead, 4 others injured
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More humid than usual? It might be the corn
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
Israel launches a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank, killing 9 Palestinians
Israel launched a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, where its forces killed at least nine Palestinians and sealed off the volatile city of Jenin, according to Palestinian officials.
Analysis Liberals still believe time is on their side: Is it?
Following the Liberals' federal cabinet retreat a year ago, ministers believed they could counter growing support for Conservatives with the passage of time. As CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos writes, the opposite seems to be happening a year later.
How much microplastic is in your coffee? New device by UBC researchers could tell you
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
A Russian missile strikes a Ukrainian city already in mourning for deaths in an earlier attack
A Russian missile slammed into Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, local authorities said, just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city was observing an official day of mourning for an attack the previous day that killed four civilians at a hotel.
Captain of sunken superyacht won't answer investigators' questions: prosecutors
The captain of the luxury yacht owned by the family of British tech magnate Mike Lynch that sank off Sicily last week declined to respond to prosecutors during questioning on Tuesday, one of his lawyers said.
New Jersey woman arrested after allegedly taunting a tiger at a zoo
A New Jersey woman was arrested Monday after video circulated online appears to show a person enter a tiger enclosure at a zoo and nearly getting bit by the animal.
NEW Public safety minister, security officials to testify about Toronto terror plot suspects
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and several senior security officials will testify today about the immigration and security screening of a father and son accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Toronto.
B.C. RCMP still accepting tips on family's disappearance 35 years ago
Mounties in Prince George say they’re still looking for help from the public to figure out what happened to a family that disappeared more than three decades ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal to build dozens of modular housing units to combat homelessness crisis
The City of Montreal is adding a new measure to its efforts to combat the growing homelessness crisis. A fleet of 60 modular housing units is expected to be ready in March 2025, offering vulnerable Montrealers a way back into housing.
-
Possible asbestos risk delays return to class for almost 1,400 students at Laval high school
The return to the classroom has been delayed indefinitely for students at a Laval high school due to the risk of asbestos exposure.
-
Man accuses Montreal police of racial profiling during traffic stop
A 23-year-old man is accusing Montreal police of racial profiling and aggressive use of force after a traffic stop just over a week ago.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OPP warn of fraudster impersonating Service Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents in Carleton Place and the surrounding area of a fraudster going around impersonating a Service Ontario employee, attempting to trick homeowners into handing over large sums of money.
-
Here's where you can buy alcohol in convenience stores, gas stations next week
You'll be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails at some convenience stores and gas stations in Ottawa starting next week and we now know where they're located.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa beaches are no longer supervised but splash pads are still open
The City of Ottawa is reminding residents that its public beaches are no longer supervised and water quality testing is no longer taking place. Splash pads remain open, as do some outdoor pools, with end-of-season dog swims coming up.
Northern Ontario
-
Man and woman charged with manslaughter in death of infant in northern Ont.
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation in May.
-
Three Beer Stores in northern Ontario closing in two weeks
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
-
Parole granted to former nurse in northwestern Ont. responsible for fatal drug overdose
A former nurse in Fort Frances, Ont., whose drug addiction led to the fatal overdose of a patient has been granted day parole.
Kitchener
-
Drone drops unknown substance in Ayr, Ont. neighbourhood
Police are looking for the operator of a drone that dropped an unknown substance on homes and vehicles in Ayr, Ont.
-
More humid than usual? It might be the corn
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
-
Region responds to concerns over tent inside Kitchener roundabout
Drivers using a Kitchener roundabout might have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
London
-
Drowning reported at Sauble Beach
Around 3:45 p.m., South Bruce OPP, fire and EMS were called after two people were reported to be in distress in Lake Huron.
-
London man taken into custody after beating a stranger's dog
A 39-year-old London man faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.
-
McAlister slams council colleagues for 'shortsighted decision' not to prioritize safety along Hamilton Road
Coun. Hadleigh McAlister dressed in a black suit for Tuesday’s council meeting to symbolize mourning for the Londoners who have died along a dangerous stretch of Hamilton Road.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Major fire reported near Tecumseh
Crews are on scene for the reported hay bale tower fire. There is no word on how the fire started or any possible injuries.
-
City defends $10M riverfront project just steps away from a known homeless encampment
A known homeless encampment is mere steps from where the $10.3 million Legacy Beacon Streetcar project is still under construction.
-
Windsor library staff face violence and harassment as downtown issues spill in
Windsor Public Library staff find themselves on the frontlines of the city’s mental health, drug, and homelessness crises, as incidents of harassment and violence increasingly disrupt their daily duties.
Barrie
-
Swimmer drowns at Sauble Beach
A young person is dead after swimming with a friend at Sauble Beach.
-
Innisfil man sentenced for sex crimes involving 5 young girls
Curtis Gamble, 22, will spend several more years behind bars after being sentenced for crimes against five young girls when he was 19.
-
Crash that claimed 6 lives in Barrie, Ont. construction zone marks 2 years
Two years have passed since a crash in a construction zone on McKay Road in Barrie, Ont., claimed the lives of six young adults.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing hearing for Winnipeg serial killer to hear from women's families
Families and supporters of four Indigenous women who died at the hands of a serial killer are expected to address the man for the first time today in a Winnipeg courtroom.
-
Six separate theft-related incidents reported in one day at same Winnipeg 7-Eleven
The same Winnipeg 7-Eleven location was targeted by thieves multiple times over the weekend.
-
'It's been getting worse': Winnipeg hospitals have worst ER wait times in the country
Manitobans are spending more time in emergency rooms compared to any other province in Canada and longer than five years ago according to new data.
Atlantic
-
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
-
Nova Scotia warns of possible health-care strike this week
The Nova Scotia government is warning of a possible health-care strike as early as Thursday if ongoing bargaining discussions do not result in a deal.
-
Halifax 'living wage' estimated at $28.30 an hour, says new report on cost of living
A new report is calling on provincial governments in Atlantic Canada to do more to bridge a gap between what people earn and what they need to pay for their basic needs.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
Edmonton
-
One dead after stabbing at Edmonton Corn Maze
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Highway 627 near Spruce Grove.
-
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
-
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in NE Edmonton crash
Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a crash Tuesday afternoon on 137 Avenue near 42 Street.
Calgary
-
‘We will run out of water’: High water consumption in Calgary prompts warning
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents need to conserve more water amid repairs to the Bearspaw feeder main or the city will run out.
-
Inside an $11M mansion for sale in Calgary that comes with a pool, gated driveway
An $11M home has just hit the market in southwest Calgary, and it comes with a lap pool, glass cabana and tons of history.
-
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
Regina
-
Regina police report steady increase in crime over past decade
As 2024 reached the halfway point at the end of June, the Regina Police Service (RPS) analyzed its numbers for a mid-year report.
-
Moose Jaw emergency shelter ceases operations, community groups voice concern over closure
People facing homelessness in Moose Jaw have one less option to seek temporary shelter after the abrupt closure of one of the city’s shelters.
-
Riders' offence looking to turn the page ahead of Labour Day Classic, ready for stretch run
The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice Tuesday looking to turn the page following a heartbreaking Week 12 loss to Toronto.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. nurses say St. Paul's ER 'worst it's ever been,' despite health region action plan
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is once again sounding that alarm about the current state of the emergency room at St. Paul’s Hospital.
-
Blind Sask. student puts his reading skills to the test at international competition
Despite Saskatchewan falling behind other provinces in reading, math and science scores, one Martensville student is bucking the trend.
-
Sask. doctor acquitted of sexual assault charges can still be sued in civil claim, judge rules
A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients can still be sued in civil proceedings even though he’s been acquitted of the charges in criminal court, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.
Vancouver
-
'Difficult situation': Royal Columbian Hospital ejecting patients ahead of tech upgrade
The largest hospital in the Fraser Health authority has begun sending home patients and will soon turn away non-urgent patients transported by ambulance as it prepares for a challenging technology upgrade.
-
Camels coax curious trespassers to Metro Vancouver farm
Within days of taking in three camels, owners and staff at Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove caught several people trespassing on the property.
-
Elderly tenants fed up with Vancouver landlord
Seniors who live at 5455 Balsam St. in Kerrisdale say they are tired of having to advocate for their basic needs, including working elevators and heat.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man raising money to travel to Britain's Got Talent audition
A Langford, B.C., man is fundraising for travel costs after landing an opportunity to audition for Britain's Got Talent.
-
Construction site break-in suspect stole $20K worth of equipment, tools: West Shore RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a construction site and made off with more than $20,000 in equipment and tools.
-
B.C. launches phone line to provide same-day access to opioid treatment
The British Columbia government is expanding access to drug-addiction treatment by launching a confidential and free phone line offering same-day connections to doctors and health-care professionals.