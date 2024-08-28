TORONTO
Toronto

3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 sends six to hospital

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen on an officer during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen on an officer during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share

One person is facing charges after six people were taken to hospital, including two children, in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Toronto late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound collector lanes of the busy highway, west of Avenue Road, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported five people from the collision. One adult patient was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition, while four others were taken to a local hospital to be assessed. Two of those patients were kids, paramedics said.

The crash shut down the westbound collector lanes for several hours between Avenue and Allen roads. Those lanes, as well as the surrounding ramps have since reopened.

OPP said a 39-year-old man from Toronto who was driving one of the vehicles is now facing a careless driving charge, as well as a charge for driving while prohibited under the criminal code. His vehicle has been impounded for 45 days and he is scheduled to make a court appearance to face the charges at a later date, police said.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Analysis

Analysis Liberals still believe time is on their side: Is it?

Following the Liberals' federal cabinet retreat a year ago, ministers believed they could counter growing support for Conservatives with the passage of time. As CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos writes, the opposite seems to be happening a year later.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News