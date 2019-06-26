

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 79-year-old man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a five-vehicle collision in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Mayfield Road, between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive.

Ontario Provincial Police said that two transport trucks, a sport utility vehicle, a hatchback and a van were involved in the collision.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a trauma centre while a number of other patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.