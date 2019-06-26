Male driver taken to trauma centre after five-car crash in Brampton
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 3:58PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 4:53PM EDT
A 79-year-old man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a five-vehicle collision in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Mayfield Road, between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive.
Ontario Provincial Police said that two transport trucks, a sport utility vehicle, a hatchback and a van were involved in the collision.
The driver of the SUV was transported to a trauma centre while a number of other patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.