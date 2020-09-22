Advertisement
Male driver rushed to trauma centre after crash in Brampton
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 4:26PM EDT
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Williams Parkway and Airport Road around 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.
Officers found a male driver suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene.
No further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the collision, but police said that a truck and a car were involved.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.