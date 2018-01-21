

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 19-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke.

The shooting happened near Rathburn Road and The Westmall at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was found with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries. Toronto police said they were facilitating an emergency run to hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

There is no information about suspects so far. However police said they are looking for a white Honda SUV that fled the scene.