

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A male was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition after he was stabbed inside a business in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to a business at Marshlynn Avenue and Jane Street at 3:18 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators said a suspect walked into the business and stabbed a victim and then fled the scene.

Paramedics said the victim was in critical condition and was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said the suspect is a black male, standing about six-feet-tall, wearing dark blue clothing.