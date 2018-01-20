Male critically hurt in stabbing near Jane and Lawrence
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 4:06PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 20, 2018 4:12PM EST
A male was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in critical condition after he was stabbed inside a business in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police said they were called to a business at Marshlynn Avenue and Jane Street at 3:18 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Investigators said a suspect walked into the business and stabbed a victim and then fled the scene.
Paramedics said the victim was in critical condition and was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Police said the suspect is a black male, standing about six-feet-tall, wearing dark blue clothing.