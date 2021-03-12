TORONTO -- A large Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont. has been ordered to cease all operations and thousands of its workers must self-isolate as part of an ongoing Peel Public Health investigation into COVID-19 cases inside.

Peel Public Health says effective at midnight Friday, the facility at 8050 Heritage Road, north of Steeles Avenue West, must shut down and all workers must self isolate until March 27.

“The current public health investigation has determined that high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for everyone working at Amazon Heritage cannot be ruled out,” Peel Public Health said in a statement.

“Over the past few weeks, the rate of COVID-19 infection across Peel has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly.”

Peel Public Health says workers who have already tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days and completed a stint in self-isolation will not be required to do so again.

Earlier this week, the City of Brampton shut down part of a Brampton Transit bus route that served the facility due to COVID-19 cases involving nine bus operators.



Amazon was seen using chartered buses and coaches to transport their workers to the facility instead.

It is not known how many cases have been confirmed among workers in the facility.