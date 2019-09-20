Luxury car stolen at gunpoint in Brampton
A badge on the uniform of a Peel Regional Police officer is seen in this undated file image.
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 1:22PM EDT
Police say a luxury SUV was stolen at gun point in an apparent carjacking in Brampton Friday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of a carjacking near McLaughlin Road and Flowertown Avenue around 11:14 a.m.
Two male suspects allegedly used a firearm to steal the White Lincoln SUV, police said.
Police said the victim described the suspects as white, and that one is wearing a red hoodie, while the other is wearing a grey hoodie.
Both appear to be 13 or 14 years old, according to the victim.
Witnesses are asked to contact police.