

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police say a luxury SUV was stolen at gun point in an apparent carjacking in Brampton Friday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a carjacking near McLaughlin Road and Flowertown Avenue around 11:14 a.m.

Two male suspects allegedly used a firearm to steal the White Lincoln SUV, police said.

Police said the victim described the suspects as white, and that one is wearing a red hoodie, while the other is wearing a grey hoodie.

Both appear to be 13 or 14 years old, according to the victim.

Witnesses are asked to contact police.