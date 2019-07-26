Look inside super yacht 'Grace' docked in Toronto
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 8:08AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 10:16AM EDT
A massive multi-million dollar super yacht docked in Toronto over the next few days is attracting attention from onlookers.
The $211-million dollar yacht, named Grace, is fresh from a stop in Boston and is cruising around the Great Lakes with a crew of more than 20 people.
The ship, build in 2014 by a Russian billionaire, was sold and renamed last year, according to Superyacht Times.
According to Boat International, Grace the 108th largest private yacht in the world.
A crew of more than 20 people work to maintain the 81-metre ship as it sails.
Grace is fitted to accommodate more than 12 people in four identical guest cabins, as well as a VIP cabin.
It also has an owner’s stateroom with 180 degrees views.
Grace can reach a top speed of 16.5 knots, Boat International says.
The yacht is registered in the Cayman Islands and has a dead weight of 1,650 tonnes, according to the Marine Traffic website.
While it’s not clear who owns the vessel, CTV News Toronto was told the current owner is not a celebrity.