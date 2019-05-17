London man charged with second-degree murder after death of partner
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 6:29PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 17, 2019 6:31PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- A 41-year-old man from London, Ont., is charged with second-degree murder now that the woman with whom he was in a long-term relationship has died.
City police originally charged the man with aggravated assault after they arrested him at a local motel on May 12.
Police were called to the motel after receiving reports of a disturbance in one of the rooms.
They found 39-year-old Maryhelen Johnston at the scene with serious injuries.
She was rushed to hospital, but died several days later.
Police have said Johnston and the accused were in a long-term relationship, but did not provide further details.