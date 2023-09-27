Lockdowns and hold-and-secures lifted at 11 east Toronto schools: police

Lockdowns and hold-and-secures at nearly a dozen east end schools have been lifted amid reports of a person with a gun in the area of Danforth and Cambridge avenues, near Broadview Station.

The affected schools were City Adult, Rosedale Heights, Jackman Avenue Junior, Montcrest, Withrow Avenue, Bluebird Montessori, Holy Name, Eastdale Collegiate Institute, Westwood and Chester Public School.

Police say officers will remain on scene to assist parents in reuniting with their children at the affected schools.