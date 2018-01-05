

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Loblaw says it's recalling about 2,000 jars of one of its President's Choice brand mustard products after receiving a report of glass found in one jar.

The company says the recall affects PC Black Label Sweet Chipotle mustard jars dated April 12, 2018 with the UPC code 060383013929.

It says the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

The product was sold at a number of the company's grocery chains across the country, including Loblaws in Ontario, Dominion in Atlantic Canada and Maxi in Quebec.

Loblaw says it has removed any of the affected jars it still had in stores from shelves.

It says customers can return the mustard to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

The company says it apologizes for any inconvenience.