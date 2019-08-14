

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Drug and firearm related charges have been laid against four people after a theft took place at a LCBO store in Vaughan on Tuesday.

At around 6 p.m., police in York Region were called to a liquor store in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Jane Street for a report of a theft in progress.



The exterior of a LCBO in Vaughan is seen. (Google Maps)

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a suspect vehicle in a nearby parking lot with three occupants. The trio was placed under arrest.

As well, a fourth suspect was later located in the area and also taken into police custody.

As investigators searched the suspect vehicle, they said they located a loaded handgun, brass knuckles and nearly 600 grams of cannabis.



This image shows brass knuckles seized by investigators in Vaughan. (York Regional Police)

Four suspects, identified as 19-year-old Merrick Beddaoui, 24-year-old Shaquille Johnson, 19-year-old Symphani Barclay, and 18-year-old Amin Guled, have been charged in connection with the case.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).