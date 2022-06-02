Live coverage of Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
CTV News Toronto will have live updates through the night, and as results arrive, below.
For live election poll results our interactive map shows who is ahead in all of Ontario's 124 ridings.
The polls in Ontario closed at 9 p.m.
Follow along below:
10:05
Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders has been defeated in Don Valley West, where he hoped to claim the seat for the Progressive Conservatives.
CTV News is projecting that Liberal Stephanie Bowman will beat Saunders for the seat, which was last held by former premier Kathleen Wynne.
9:57
“As we build connected communities we will fight to stop the sprawl and protect the places we love,” Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner tells supporters after winning his seat in Guelph.
9:40
Here’s the moment where Doug Ford learned that his Progressive Conservatives had won another term.
9:35 p.m.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca has been defeated in Vaughan-Woodridge, losing his bid to reclaim the seat.
9:22 p.m.
Andrea Horwath’s NDP will once again form the official opposition, CTV News declares.
9:17 p.m.
BREAKING: CTV News has declared a Progressive Conservative majority in the Ontario election.
Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford and his wife Karla Ford react as they watch the early provincial election results start to appear in Toronto on Thursday June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
9:10 p.m.
BREAKING: CTV News has declared a Progressive Conservative win in the Ontario election. It is not yet clear whether the party has won a majority or a minority.
9:00 p.m.
Polls have now closed at most voting location across Ontario. Keep it here for FULL coverage online and on-air as the results start to trickle in.
People attend Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford's election headquarters before polls close on Ontario provincial election night, in Toronto, Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
8:40 p.m.
Lawyers for the Ontario Liberal Party will be speaking with Elections Ontario to discuss the implications of delays at polling stations, the party confirms to CP24.
8:30 p.m.
About 30 minutes to go before most polls close. Our teams are fanned out in the field across the GTA and beyond, ready to bring you the latest developments as they come in.
8:10 p.m.
The NDP says voters in Northern Ontario’s Kiiwetinoong riding are being redirected from polling stations.
NDP Provincial Director Lucy Watson penned a letter Thursday to Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essensa urging him to reinforce a directive that he issued earlier in the week allowing voters in Kiiwetinoong to cast their ballots at any polling location due to staffing issues.
“People who are entitled to vote are going to polling stations and being turned away,” Erin Morrison, the Ontario NDP’s director of communications, told CTV News.
On Monday, Essensa invoked an act that authorizes an expansion of the special ballot program to address issues including flooding, understaffing, COVID-19 outbreaks and geographic barriers. “This is a riding that is over 50 per cent Indigenous. It is the only riding in the entire province that is over 50 per cent Indigenous,” Morrison said.
But voters were still being turned away Thursday by polling clerks who said that they had not heard of the directive, Watson said.
“Please immediately direct your Returning Officer and all Deputy Returning Officers to familiarize themselves with the Directive right away, and permit unimpeded access to polls pursuant to the Directive,” Watson said.
8:01 p.m.
There is now less than an hour to go before polls close across most of Ontario, with the exception of the 27 stations listed below where there have been delays.
7:45 p.m.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca has arrived at his headquarters in Vaughan and says he’s “feeling really good about tonight” when asked if he’s confident he’ll win his seat.
Del Duca lost Vaughan-Woodbridge in 2018 and is looking to take it back tonight.
7:30 p.m.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has arrived at his family home in Etobicoke to watch tonight’s election results.
“I never take anything for granted,” Ford says when asked if he expects to coast to a second majority. “Hopefully it’s gonna turn out in the right direction and I’m just grateful for all the people in Ontario.”
7:20 p.m.
The 19 ridings where results will be delayed tonight include several in the GTA. A total of 27 polling stations are affected across those ridings.
Polling is being extended by as little as 10 minutes at some stations, but by as much as two hours at others. Here’s a full list:
Here's a full list:
|
7:00 p.m.
Our on-air special coverage of Election Night in Ontario starts right now! You can catch it on CP24 or CTV, or livestream it here.
6:50 p.m.
Reporting of results from 19 ridings across the province will be delayed for up to two hours, CTV News has learned. Election rules stipulate that all polls in a riding must have completed voting before any results can be reported. So results in those ridings will be delayed.
Elections Ontario said earlier that opening times were pushed back at several polling stations across the province due to a variety of circumstances, such as power outages and fires.
6:00 p.m.
Elections Ontario says fires, sewer backups and power outages caused delays in the opening of some polling stations. Voting hours are being extended at those locations.
However the organization says "polls are open and fully operational, and we are processing electors without difficulty."
Most polling stations across the province are set to close in three hours.
Voters walk to the cast their vote for the Ontario Provincial election at the Vaughan-Woodbridge polling station in Woodbridge, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
5:30 p.m.
It’s been a hard-fought campaign for many and there are a few ridings where candidates could be separated by just a handful of votes. Here’s a look at a few key ridings to watch tonight.
5:00 p.m.
There’s still plenty of time to cast your ballot, with polls set to close at 9 p.m. If you want to see a breakdown of where the parties stand on key issues, here's a quick look. If you’re not sure which riding you’re in or where to vote, you can search by postal code on the Elections Ontario website.
4:20 p.m.
Elections Ontario says it has a fixed a problem that saw no voter information data flowing to political parties for much of Thursday morning after polls opened.
3:40 p.m.
CP24 and CTV will be broadcasting a LIVE election special with minute-by-minute coverage starting at 7 p.m. We will also have a live stream of the election special which you can watch on our site or on our app.
2:40 p.m.
Hamilton police say that they responded to a polling station at Carlisle United Church on Thursday morning after an individual allegedly threw an object through the window and then got into a physical altercation with a supervisor. The supervisor sustained minor injuries and was attended to by paramedics at the scene, police said. It is not clear if the incident interrupted voting at the location.
11 a.m.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have now formally cast their ballots. Ford showed up at a polling station in his Etobicoke North riding with his wife Karla at around 10:50 a.m. On his way out he told a pool camera that it is a "great day for democracy in Ontario" and that he feels "grateful" to be in the position he finds himself in.
Ontario PC leader Doug Ford, left, and his wife, Karla Ford walk to their voting station to vote in Toronto on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Eligible voters for Ontario's provincial election can cast a ballot in person from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, meanwhile, showed up at a polling station at the Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena alongside his wife Utilia Amaral at around 10:30 a.m. The Liberal leader is trying to reclaim the Vaughan-Woodbridge riding that he was defeated in back in 2018.
“I am really happy just to have had the chance to cast our ballots here for Ontario today,” he told a pool camera. “It is so important for Ontario and I hope lots of people get out and vote today.”
Ontario Liberal party leader Stephen Del Duca casts his vote in his riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge for the Ontario provincial election, in Woodbridge, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
9:40 a.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was the first of the three major party leaders to cast their ballots this morning, showing up at a polling station at Melrose United Church in Hamilton shortly after it opened. Horwath spoke with an Elections Ontario worker as she entered the polling station, enquiring about how the turnout has been so far. When the worker noted that it was a big day for the NDP leader, Horwath replied “Yeah, kinda a big day.” She then stopped to chat with some constituents outside.
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath casts her vote, in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.
9 a.m.
Elections Ontario is warning voters some last-minute voting location changes.
The following voting locations have been changed:
- Those instructed to vote in Mississauga-East Cooksville at Mary Fix Catholic School, 486 Pasiley Blvd. W. should now vote at Cashmere Avenue Public School, 2455 Cashmere Ave.
- Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at 1001 Bay St. and Opera Place, 887 Bay St. should now vote at YMCA Central, 20 Grosvenor St.
- Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at Opera Palace located at 887 Bay street are now being instructed to vote at YMCA Central located at 20 Grosvenor Street
- Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at College View Apartments, 423 Yonge St. should now at the Toronto Metropolitan University Student Centre, 55 Gould St.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Live coverage of Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
WATCH LIVE | Live coverage of Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. Follow here for live Election Night updates
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
Climate agreement between Canada, India discusses renewable energy but omits coal
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new agreement signed Thursday to co-operate with India on climate action is an opportunity for Canada to export its renewable energy technology, particularly related to making renewable energy a reliable source of electricity.
Montreal
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson on Thursday released a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital after an investigation revealed numerous shortcomings at the facility, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Montreal schools offering Grade 12 as work-around due to Bill 96 caps in English CEGEPs
Now that Bill 96 is law, there will soon be caps on how many students are admitted to English CEGEPs. But some Montreal schools have found a work-around to offer an English education by starting Grade 12 programs so students don't have to attend CEGEP at all.
London
-
LIVE COVERAGE: Ontario election results in the London area
It’s officially election day in Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Petrolia school closed Friday due to police concerns regarding potential threat
The Lambton Kent District School Board, in tandem with OPP, have decided to close Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School on Friday because of concerns involving a potential threat.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
New Democrat Laura Mae Lindo re-elected in Kitchener Centre
New Democrat incumbent Laura Mae Lindo has won the riding of Kitchener Centre, CTV News’ Decision Desk has declared.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Live coverage of Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. Follow here for live Election Night updates
Northern Ontario
-
Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
-
First northern incumbent defeated as George Pirie wins in Timmins
CTV News has declared four incumbents have been re-elected in Northern Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Live coverage: Ontario election results in the Ottawa area
Follow along for live coverage of the Ontario election results in Ottawa-area ridings.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor-Tecumseh turns blue in provincial election for first time in 93 years
CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative candidate Andrew Dowie to be elected in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding in the provincial election.
-
BREAKING:
BREAKING: | PC's gain in Essex as Anthony Leardi elected
CTV News has declared PC candidate Anthony Leardi to be elected in the Essex riding in the provincial election.
-
BREAKING:
BREAKING: | Chatham-Kent-Leamington voters elect Progressive Conservative Trevor Jones
CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative candidate Trevor Jones to be elected in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding in the provincial election.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Election roundup: Who is running in Barrie and surrounding areas
Voting is underway across Ontario Thursday, and CTVBarrieNews.ca is tracking our nine local ridings, with coverage throughout the evening and results as they happen.
-
OPP conclude search for missing senior
Provincial police say a senior previously reported missing has been found safe and sound Thursday evening.
Atlantic
-
'I want to see my kids, my wife': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax Thursday
A plane carrying more than 300 Ukrainians fleeing war landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday evening.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge on Thursday acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Darryl Sutter named NHL coach of the year, takes home Jack Adams Award
Darryl Sutter was named the NHL coach of the year Thursday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
Winnipeg
-
Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges
A Winnipeg mother is filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission after her son was told not to talk about being gay or bring his pride flag to school.
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Winnipeg police searching landfill in Rebecca Contois homicide investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has officially started searching a landfill in connection with a homicide of a 24-year-old Winnipeg woman.
Vancouver
-
Transport Canada investigating after B.C. man trapped inside burning Tesla
Transport Canada is in possession of a Tesla that suddenly lost power last month on a B.C. highway then burst into flames.
-
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals decreases for 3rd week in a row
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has decreased for the third week in a row.
Edmonton
-
5 coyotes attack man, dog in south Edmonton
Denning and feeding are believed to be the reasons behind an 'incredibly rare' coyote attack in south Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
-
Girl sexually assaulted at massage therapy session: RCMP
A Sherwood Park man has been charged after a female youth reported she was sexually assaulted.