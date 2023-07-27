Liberals hold Toronto riding in Ontario provincial byelection
The Ontario Liberals won a pair of provincial byelections Thursday, including snagging a previously Progressive Conservative seat.
The party has no leader at the moment, though five people are vying for the title, and has severely diminished resources following two successive electoral routs, but it finished the evening with its highest seat count since 2018.
Wins by Andrea Hazell in Scarborough-Guildwood and Karen McCrimmon in Kanata-Carleton bring the Liberals to nine seats in the legislature. It's still not enough for official party status or to put them within striking distance of the Official Opposition NDP, but the party framed the victories as momentum ahead of the 2026 general election.
Scarborough-Guildwood was represented for 10 years by former Liberal cabinet minister Mitzie Hunter until she resigned in May to run in the mayoral byelection. Her successor, Hazell, is a community advocate, small business owner and chair of the Scarborough Business Association.
“The Ontario Liberals are standing up for those who call Scarborough home, for working people, for families, for healthcare, and for education,” she said in a statement.
The Progressive Conservatives ran local councillor Gary Crawford as a candidate, but he finished more than 1,000 votes behind Hazell.
In the Ottawa-area riding of Kanata-Carleton, Karen McCrimmon - the former Liberal MP for the riding - won the seat for the Liberals by 651 votes over Progressive Conservative candidate Sean Webster.
Kanata-Carleton has been without a representative since Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned her post as minister of children, community and social services and her seat in March.
Premier Doug Ford made two trips to the riding in the waning days of the campaign and Myer Siemiatycki, political science professor emeritus at Toronto Metropolitan University, said it's telling that the Tories lost the riding despite the huge push.
“That's an incumbent-held seat for the party, and to lose that when the premier plus several high-profile cabinet ministers have been doing the rounds in that riding to promote the Conservative candidate...that is really a big setback for Premier Ford and the Conservatives,” he said.
All of the major byelection candidates had said one of voters' top concerns was affordability, but the Liberal and NDP candidates also said they were hearing about health care at the doors. In Kanata-Carleton in particular, McCrimmon said voters were upset that two rural hospitals in the area had to temporarily close their ERs due to staffing shortages.
There could be many issues that prompted Kanata-Carleton voters to elect a Liberal, from health care to the Greenbelt to concerns over autism therapy funding, Siemiatycki said, but regardless it will likely cause the Tories some concern.
“There may be a larger message in this, if the premier were to take from it that the people of Ontario's two largest municipalities are not happy with him in his government,” he said.
The NDP placed third in both ridings, but noted that the party's vote share increased in both races from the last election.
Turnout was low, with 35 per cent of eligible voters casting ballots in Kanata-Carleton, and just 22 per cent in Scarborough-Guildwood.
Residents of the east Toronto riding just voted last month in a mayoral byelection, which came just eight months after the general municipal elections, and it has been only 13 months since the last provincial general election.
A third provincial byelection will have to be called in Kitchener Centre in the next few months, after NDP representative Laura Mae Lindo resigned this month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Surrey RCMP release photos of another vehicle linked to Amber Alert for Bolton siblings
Nine days after an Amber Alert was issued for two B.C. children allegedly abducted by their mother, Mounties have released more information about two trailers and another vehicle they may be travelling in.
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Flooding aftermath: Bedford residents clean out their homes
As floodwaters from Friday’s thunderstorm recede, families living on Union Street laboured tirelessly to clean out their basements, and salvage what they could of their home.
Man’s body pulled from Lachine Canal following homicide of woman, girl
Hours after a 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead in a home in Lachine Thursday morning, the body of a man was fished from the waters nearby.
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Donald Trump asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents, according to an updated indictment unsealed Thursday that adds new charges against the former president and names an additional defendant.
Nearly $6 million in suspected cocaine seized at Manitoba border: CBSA
Millions of dollars worth of suspected cocaine was seized at the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba two weeks ago in what police are calling one of the biggest busts in the last five years.
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
Montreal
-
Man’s body pulled from Lachine Canal following homicide of woman, girl
Hours after a 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead in a home in Lachine Thursday morning, the body of a man was fished from the waters nearby.
-
Quebec had a rise in crime in 2022: StatsCan
During a particularly violent week in Montreal, newly-released statistics show police-reported crime is on the rise in Quebec — a trend that is also playing out across the country.
-
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
London
-
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
-
Former London Knights coach passed away
Former London Knights head coach Wayne Maxner has passed away.
-
Police seize several guns, $8.5M in drugs through Project SAFE
This year, London, Ont. has seen a rise in shootings and emerging issues surrounding gun violence.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Mustang driver recorded going 170km/h on Highway 401, says he was only going 150km/h
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 23-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after passing a marked cruiser in heavy rain going 170km/h.
-
'I miss him every day': Family-friends and hockey community speak out following sudden death of young athlete
Family, friends and the hockey community are mourning the death of a prominent young athlete.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Mattawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Mattawa, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
O-Train can 'easily' provide the service with a single-car train, OC Transpo boss says
The head of OC Transpo suggests the O-Train can "easily" offer service with single-car trains to meet ridership needs this summer, and had been looking at only providing single-car trains on weekends to deal with low ridership.
-
Liberals win byelection in Kanata-Carleton
Liberal Karen McCrimmon won the provincial byelection in the riding of Kanata-Carleton, receiving 34.35 per cent of the vote.
-
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
Windsor
-
Kingsville cleanup continues after 'unbelievable' summer storm
Residents in Kingsville continue to contend with the aftermath of a summer storm that knocked electricity out for thousands and brought countless large trees and branches to the ground.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project investigates possible tornadoes in Blenheim, Kingsville, Leamington and Harrow
As people across the region clean up from the mess left behind by Wednesday’s storm, a team of researchers have rolled into town to investigate the possibility of another tornado touchdown.
-
'From the get-go, it's in his blood': Classic car enthusiasts asked to join funeral procession
The family of a George Fedak, a man with a passion for classic cars, is asking other car and motorcyclists to join in the funeral procession.
Barrie
-
Active police investigation underway at Penetanguishene mall
Provincial police confirm there is an active investigation underway in Penetanguishene.
-
One person in custody following weapons call at Georgian Mall
Police say one person has been taken into custody after an incident at Georgian Mall Thursday evening.
-
Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign
Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.
Atlantic
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Freeland says Ottawa to 'work harder' to provide relief to victims of N.S. flooding
The federal government will pick up its pace in providing disaster relief to parts of Nova Scotia hit by last weekend's flooding, deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday after she viewed a bridge shattered by torrential rainfall.
-
Risk of downpours, thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning in Nova Scotia
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday for Nova Scotia calls for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm with possibly higher amounts in thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Fire at Calgary seniors' residence sends 4 to hospital
Emergency crews rushed to tackle a two-alarm fire at a northeast Calgary seniors' residence on Thursday afternoon.
-
Puppies rescued from burning shed in Northwest Territories by Alberta firefighter
Three puppies are now safe from a burning shed in the Northwest Territories after a firefighter from Sundre deployed to fight an out of control wildfire, acted quickly.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans clean up after supercell thunderstorms; two possible tornadoes investigated
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Worker dies after high levels of carbon monoxide found in home under construction
A worker at a home under construction in Winnipeg has died after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside.
-
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
Vancouver
-
Have you seen Jiexiong Xu? Burnaby RCMP still looking for man reported missing last year
Saying they have "exhausted all leads," the Burnaby RCMP are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing over a year ago.
-
Retail thefts on the rise, becoming more violent: Retail Council of Canada
Shoplifting is becoming a bigger issue in British Columbia, according to the Retail Council of Canada, which reports that on average, retail thefts have increased by about 300 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
B.C. Mountie who harassed, mistreated female colleagues allowed to keep his job
A B.C. RCMP officer who admitted to five instances of misconduct related to his treatment of female colleagues has been allowed to keep his job, according to a disciplinary decision.
Edmonton
-
Boyfriend's father also charged in connection to the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Two days after the boyfriend of Treasa Lynn Oberly was charged with her murder, the accused's father has also been arrested in connection to her death.
-
UCP 'dithering' on Alberta hospital projects, NDP says, after Smith issues infrastructure mandate letter
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of not caring about health care or making sure patients have beds in the future, following the release of a mandate letter to the new infrastructure minister.
-
Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.