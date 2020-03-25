TORONTO -- A Liberal Member of Parliament has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to social media, Brampton West MP Kamal Khera confirmed that she started to develop flu-like symptoms Saturday night.

She said she immediately went into self-isolation and was tested Monday morning at Peel Memorial Centre.

“While I am still experiencing symptoms, I am in good spirits. I know that many Canadians are in much worse circumstances,” she said in the statement.

“I want to assure the constituents of Brampton West that I will continue to serve them as their MP and they can count on me to be back on my feet in short order. My office remains fully operational and my staff continue to work from home to ensure constituents are well supported during these unprecedented times.”

A personal update from me. Thank you all for your support. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GoJKKRjKcZ — Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) March 25, 2020

This is a developing news story. More to come.