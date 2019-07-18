Will he re-sign with the Leafs, or won’t he?

Either way, star Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is holding a draft night of his own Thursday night but he’s taking a spot on the bench to let others shine.

For the second year in a row, he’s hosting the annual Marner All-Star Invitational.



Leafs forward Mitch Marner smiles at his second annual chairty event. (Miranda Anthistle)

The two-day event brings together NHL players, alumni, Olympians and celebrities to help support local kids in the areas of social care, health, and education.

“Hockey is my focus right now, but our MAF (Marner Assist Fund) team has incorporated my passion for the game, my teammates, friends and family at a fun event that is raising funds for those less fortunate,” Marner said.

The All-Star Invitational raises funds for the 22-year-old’s charity, the Marner Assist Fund.

The event kicked off at the Vaughn Dave & Buster’s with a Draft Night party, complete with a blue line carpet arrival, auctions, and entertainment.



A number of items will be up for auction at the event. (Miranda Anthistle)



Guests included Maple Leaf John Tavares, former Leaf Nazem Kadri, Tampa Bay Lightning’s Anthony Cirelli, New York Islanders’ Michael Dal Colle and Laura Stacey and Erin Ambrose from Canada’s Olympic Women's Hockey’s Team.

The skills portion of the event gets underway tomorrow, where teams will be trained by Marner and other celebrity coaches before taking part in several challenges.

The hockey pros will then take to the ice to showcase their skills.

The All-Star Invitational will close out with an awards ceremony Friday afternoon at The Sports Village in Vaughan.