LCBO reverses plan to open select stores on Friday as strike continues

The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the crown corporation on Sunday.

The alcohol retailer had initially announced that it would open 32 of its stores on July 19, but that they’d only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with “limited hours in effect,” even if a deal had not been reached.

However, the LCBO said on Sunday it has made an operational change as a result of its success in fulfilling online orders within a week and is re-allocating employees that they had planned to assign to the select retail stores.

More than 9,000 LCBO employees went on strike, closing 669 locations across Ontario, on July 5.

This is the second time the LCBO has scrapped plans to temporarily reopen stores. On Monday, the LCBO walked back on its plan to open five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket these locations.

“This pivot means that we will be able to improve how we serve Ontario bars and restaurants to help increase product selection, availability, and expedited delivery,” the LCBO said in its statement.

CTV News Toronto reached out to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) for a response on the LCBO’s statement on Sunday afternoon.

The union representing striking workers has said the primary point of contention at the bargaining table is the Ford government’s expansion of alcohol sales in the province, which will see beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages available in some convenience stores at the end of the summer.

“We want this strike to end, remain committed to reaching an agreement with OPSEU, and encourage them to respond to our fair offer,” the LCBO said in a statement.