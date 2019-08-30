

The Canadian Press





A new law requiring Ontario gas stations to start posting anti-carbon tax stickers goes into effect today.

Earlier this year the Progressive Conservatives passed the law that makes it mandatory for station operators to post the stickers on their pumps.

The stickers show the amount of money the federal carbon tax adds to the price of a tank of gas, but says nothing about the rebates available to offset the cost.

The new law says individuals could face fines of up to a thousand dollars a day for repeatedly failing to post the stickers, while maximum fines for corporations go as high as 10-thousand dollars a day.

Last week Premier Doug Ford said fines would be enforced, though not at the maximum levels.

As the law takes effect, a spokeswoman for the provincial energy minister says inspectors won't be focusing on enforcement right away.

She says most of their efforts in the next few months will go towards education and compliance.