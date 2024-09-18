TORONTO
Toronto

    • Large, smoky fire at under-construction condo in Toronto's east end doused

    Share

    A large, smoky fire that broke out Wednesday morning at an under-construction condominium in north Riverdale has been extinguished.

    The two-alarm blaze erupted at 9:30 a.m. at a mid-rise building at 800 Broadview Ave., just north of Danforth Avenue.

    Toronto Fire Services said crews arrived and encountered heavy fire and smoke from the roof area. In total, about 40 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

    Toronto Fire said that they were able to quickly knock down the main body of the fire, but continued to “actively” fight it.

    The fire is now out and crews are winding things down following a full sweep of the building, Dist. Chief Nick Barecevic told CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman.

    He said that the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious in nature, was caused by a tar pot and other roofing materials on the roof that caught fire.

    The structure did sustain some water damage, he added.

    A number of workers were on the roof of the building when the fire started, emergency responders said.

    No injuries were reported.

    A woman named Marika, who lives next door, told CP24 that she was asleep when she heard what sounded like an explosion and came outside to see a large plume of smoke and flames in the sky.

    “It was a huge explosion, my bed shook. I thought, ‘What’s going on!’ I was scared...” she said, adding that firefighters arrived at the scene in less than 10 minutes.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    What to know about the deadly electronic explosions targeting Hezbollah

    Just one day after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon Wednesday in what appeared to be a second wave of sophisticated, deadly attacks that targeted an extraordinary number of people. Here's what we know so far.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News