Large, smoky fire at under-construction condo in Toronto's east end doused

A large, smoky fire that broke out Wednesday morning at an under-construction condominium in north Riverdale has been extinguished.

The two-alarm blaze erupted at 9:30 a.m. at a mid-rise building at 800 Broadview Ave., just north of Danforth Avenue.

Toronto Fire Services said crews arrived and encountered heavy fire and smoke from the roof area. In total, about 40 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Toronto Fire said that they were able to quickly knock down the main body of the fire, but continued to “actively” fight it.

The fire is now out and crews are winding things down following a full sweep of the building, Dist. Chief Nick Barecevic told CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman.

He said that the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious in nature, was caused by a tar pot and other roofing materials on the roof that caught fire.

The structure did sustain some water damage, he added.

A number of workers were on the roof of the building when the fire started, emergency responders said.

No injuries were reported.

A woman named Marika, who lives next door, told CP24 that she was asleep when she heard what sounded like an explosion and came outside to see a large plume of smoke and flames in the sky.

“It was a huge explosion, my bed shook. I thought, ‘What’s going on!’ I was scared...” she said, adding that firefighters arrived at the scene in less than 10 minutes.