KINGSTON, Ont. – A woman from Kingston, Ont., has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a hammer.

Local police say the incident began early Monday morning, when the on-again-off-again couple got into an argument inside their home.

They say the woman was upset because she couldn't find her keys, and she thought her boyfriend must have taken them.

Police say the argument continued for hours, and in the afternoon the woman began swinging around a hammer.

They allege she hit the man in his forearm with the hammer, causing minor injuries.

Police say she then fled, but has since been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.