

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Charges have been laid in connection with a fatal boat crash involving celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary.

Gary Poltash, a 64-year-old man from Belleair Beach, Fla., and 48-year-old Uxbridge resident Susanne Brito were killed when their boat collided with another watercraft on Lake Joseph near Emerald Island in Seguin Township, Ont. at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.



Susanne Brito and Gary Poltash are seen in this composite image. (Supplied)

O’Leary was one of the passengers on board the other boat.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police said two people had been charged in connection with the deadly incident as a result of a “thorough investigation.”

Toronto-resident Linda O’Leary, 56, has been charged with careless operation of a vessel. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

As well, New York-resident Richard Ruh, 57, has been charged with failing to exhibit navigation light while underway.

The charges have been laid under the Canada Shipping Act, therefore the Public Prosecution Service of Canada will manage the court processes.

