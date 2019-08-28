

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A second person has died following a crash on an Ontario lake involving two boats, one of which reality show star Kevin O’Leary was aboard.

Police said the two-boat crash occurred on Saturday night on Lake Joseph in Seguin Township.

A 64-year-old Florida man, identified as Gary Poltas, and a 48-year-old woman from Uxbridge, identified as Susanne Brito, died in the crash, police said.

Three other occupants from the boats involved were treated and released from hospital, police say.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft,” O'Leary said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss.”



Lake Joseph is located about 200 kilometres north of Toronto. (Google Maps)

“Out of respect for the victims’ families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time.”

“I am fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash. The police investigation is ongoing.