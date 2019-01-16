

The Canadian Press





STRATFORD, Ont. -- Justin Bieber's meteoric rise to pop stardom will be outlined in a new book from the organizer of his Stratford, Ont., exhibit.

John Kastner of the Stratford Perth Museum will publish "Justin Bieber: Steps to Stardom" next month, a glimpse inside the hometown museum showcase that's attracted thousands of visitors from across the globe.

The behind-the-scenes look features 100 colour photos of items showcased in the exhibit, including a hockey jacket from his childhood and his various music awards.

Untold stories and images that can't be found in the exhibit will also be featured throughout.

Kastner collaborated with the singer's grandparents Diane and Bruce Dale to fill the pages.

The "Steps to Stardom" exhibit has been a smashing success, helping draw more than 20,000 people last year. Usually the museum sees a "few thousand visitors" each year, organizers say.

"Justin Bieber: Steps to Stardom" will be available at the museum on Feb. 16 to coincide with a refreshed showcase of new Bieber memorabilia. The book will get a wider release through book retailers on April 1.