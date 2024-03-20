Jurors in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop shown video of incident

TORONTO
    A jury in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer inside a downtown parking garage watched a security video on Wednesday that showed a portion of the fatal incident.

    The video shows a vehicle maneuvering several times -- pulling forward, reversing before driving forward again.

    Det. Const. Adam Taylor told the court it was at that moment when Const. Jeffrey Northrup was struck and run over by the vehicle.

    The grainy video then shows Northrup’s partner coming to his aid.

    It was one of several videos played during Wednesday's hearing.

    The vehicle was driven by Umar Zameer, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Northrup.

    The veteran police officer was responding to a stabbing call at City Hall on July 2, 2021, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

    On Wednesday, defence lawyers argued in court that Northrup’s death was a tragic accident caused by panic and confusion, while prosecutors said the incident was a result of a series of choices made in a matter of moments.

    The trial is expected to last until mid-April.

    With files from CTV News Toronto’s Mike Walker and The Canadian Press

